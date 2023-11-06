Rocket League Unleashes the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle

Rocket League fans, get ready to rev your engines because the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle is coming your way! Inspired Disney and Pixar’s beloved Cars franchise, this latest addition to the Soccar simulation game will allow players to own their very own Lightning McQueen Car*, complete with dynamic expressions that bring the iconic character to life on the pitch.

Gone are the days of just playing with static cars. With the Lightning McQueen Car, you’ll experience the thrill of seeing Lightning himself look around the arena as you navigate through the game. And when you hit supersonic speeds, you’ll witness his intense focus as he narrows his eyes for maximum performance.

But that’s not all! The Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle also includes three race-ready Decals for you to customize your ride. Choose the classic Rust-eze Decal, adorned with the number 95 and a lightning bolt, for a winning look that demands attention. Need a break from the race? Slip on the Cruisin’ Decal and enjoy some well-deserved relaxation off the track. And for those who want to pay homage to racing legend Strip Weathers, the retired champion, there’s the Dinoco Decal in both red and blue variations, allowing you to match your team colors and make a striking statement on the pitch.

To truly celebrate each goal you score, the Ka-chow Goal Explosion will mark your triumph with a burst of excitement. And to complete the Lightning McQueen experience, the “Life Is A Highway” Player Anthem Rascal Flatts will have you singing along as you speed towards victory.

Whether you prefer the classic red Lightyear Racing Wheels, the blue Lightyear Dinoco Wheels, or the nostalgic appeal of the Lightyear Whitewall Wheels, the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle has got you covered. And if you don’t want the whole bundle, you can still purchase individual items such as the Lightning McQueen Car, the Ka-chow Goal Explosion, and the “Life Is A Highway” Player Anthem.

So mark your calendars for November 7, when the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle will be available for you to claim your place at center field and dominate the Rocket League arena with Lightning McQueen himself. Get ready to experience the thrill of speed and the power of an icon in the world of racing!

##### FAQ

Q: Can I customize the Lightning McQueen Car?

A: Yes, you can customize the Lightning McQueen Car with Toppers, Boosts, Trails, and Goal Explosions, but not Antennas. However, please note that branded items with their own customization restrictions are not included in this. Also, Decals other than the Rust-eze, Dinoco, and Cruisin’ Decals cannot be applied to the Lightning McQueen Car.

Q: Can I purchase individual items from the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle?

A: Absolutely! If you’re only interested in specific items, you can purchase the Lightning McQueen Car, the Ka-chow Goal Explosion, and the “Life Is A Highway” Player Anthem individually.

Q: When will the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle be available?

A: The Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle will be available starting November 7, so get ready to hit the pitch and show off Lightning McQueen’s legendary speed!