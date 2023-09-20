TikTok Expands Ecommerce Plans in the US

TikTok, the popular short video app owned ByteDance, is looking to further diversify its revenue streams expanding its ecommerce plans. While the platform has already seen success with its in-app ecommerce platform TikTok Shop in south-east Asia, it is now targeting the US market. With over 150 million users in the US alone, TikTok has a large and engaged user base that is already familiar with online shopping.

TikTok Shop allows users to purchase items directly within the app, eliminating the need to click through to other sites. This has resulted in a sevenfold increase in sales over the past year. The platform’s recommendation algorithm, which matches videos to user interests, has been a key factor in keeping users engaged. Applying this algorithm to shopping preferences should be beneficial in suggesting relevant items to shoppers.

However, there are regulatory risks to consider. Indonesia has threatened to curb TikTok’s shopping platform, accusing it of “monopolistic” practices. Similar concerns could arise in other markets. In the US, TikTok has faced scrutiny from officials who have labeled it as a national security risk. The Biden administration had threatened a nationwide ban if TikTok’s Chinese owners did not divest their stakes.

Despite these risks, TikTok has an opportunity to take advantage of the growing popularity of Chinese shopping platforms in the US. Platforms like Shein have seen phenomenal growth and profitability in the US market. TikTok’s expansion into ecommerce aligns with this trend and allows the platform to tap into the spending power of its user base.

While the future of TikTok’s ecommerce plans in the US is uncertain, it represents a significant opportunity for the company to diversify its revenue streams and continue its growth trajectory.

Sources:

– The Lex Newsletter