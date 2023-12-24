Title: Disappointing Forecast for 2023 Leonid Meteor Shower

Summary: This article discusses the anticipation and reality of the 2023 Leonid meteor shower. While the Leonids have been known for their spectacular displays in the past, this year’s shower is expected to be weak, with only about 10 to 15 meteors per hour. Factors such as the position of Comet Tempel-Tuttle and the scattering of particles in its vicinity contribute to the subdued display. However, there is hope for future Leonid showers, with forecasts pointing to a gradual improvement and the possibility of several hundred or more meteors per hour in 2033. In the meantime, meteor enthusiasts can look forward to the December Geminids, which are expected to be a more impressive meteor shower.

Regrettably Diminished Expectations for 2023 Leonid Meteor Shower

The much-anticipated 2023 Leonid meteor shower, known for its historically spectacular displays, is projected to be a disappointment this year. With only 10 to 15 meteors per hour, observers hoping for an awe-inspiring celestial event on November 18 will likely be left wanting.

The positioning of Comet Tempel-Tuttle and the scattering of particles in its vicinity contribute to the subdued display. The highest concentrations of meteoroids are typically found near the comet, but during this passage, only a scattering of centuries-old debris is expected. Russian meteor shower expert Mikhail Maslov forecasts a “moderate” maximum of around 15 meteors per hour from 0:00 to 12:00 UT on November 18.

While this year’s Leonid meteor shower may not meet expectations, the future holds promise. As Comet Tempel-Tuttle continues its journey towards the sun, forecasts suggest that the Leonids will gradually improve. In 2025, there is the possibility of a greater number of bright meteors. However, the peak of the next Leonid cycle is anticipated in 2033, with hourly rates of several hundred or more meteors expected, according to Maslov and meteor forecaster Jeremie Vaubaillion.

The most promising years of the upcoming Leonid cycle are projected to be 2034 and 2035. In 2034, debris shed Tempel-Tuttle centuries ago could lead to anywhere from 400 to 1600 Leonids per hour. This would be followed another surge in 2035, where a dusty meteoroid trail dating back to 1633 may produce 300 to 900 Leonids.

While meteor enthusiasts may be disappointed this year’s Leonid meteor shower, they can find solace in the upcoming December Geminids. Considered the best meteor shower of the year, the Geminids are expected to showcase a more impressive display in less than a month.