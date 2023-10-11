Linear Streaming Formats: The Rise of SVOD Networks

Streaming video on demand (SVOD) services have revolutionized the way we consume content, providing us with a vast library of on-demand titles to choose from. However, there is a growing trend among major SVODs to incorporate linear channels into their platforms, offering viewers a different viewing experience and increasing the value proposition of their services.

The inclusion of linear streaming channels in SVODs has many advantages. It allows viewers to have more options and a “lean back” experience, where they can simply tune into a channel instead of searching through vast libraries for a specific title or episode. Furthermore, it opens up new possibilities for monetization and revenue streams.

Currently, only three major SVODs have adopted this trend. Discovery+ previously had 16 SVOD networks but decided to remove them after receiving a less-than-enthusiastic response from industry executives. On the other hand, AMC+ has incorporated live feeds from their cable channels and exclusive channels, while Paramount+ leads the way with an SVOD version of Pluto TV, offering a range of single-IP channels and genre-curated channels from their deep library.

Peacock, with its quasi-FAST status, offers four exclusive TV network channels for its SVOD subscribers, including Hallmark Media’s suite of cable channels and one channel from Reelz.

The inclusion of SVOD networks within these platforms is likely to grow in the future. It provides a boost in viewer engagement and adds value to the services without cannibalizing subscriptions through fast distribution.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see other major SVODs like Discovery+, Netflix, Prime Video, and Max follow suit and add SVOD networks to their platforms. This emerging trend is one to keep an eye on, as it transforms the way we consume streaming content bridging the gap between traditional linear TV and on-demand streaming.