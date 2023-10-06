Hulk Hogan’s Netflix Biopic Temporarily Delayed, Hogan Cuts Ties with Netflix Due to Business Glitch

In a recent update on his Netflix biopic, Hulk Hogan revealed that the project has hit a temporary delay. Hogan, who is an executive producer of the film alongside former WCW President Eric Bischoff, shared the news during an appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast.

According to Hogan, the delay was a result of a business glitch with Netflix. While the exact details of the glitch were not disclosed, Hogan mentioned that he had the option to switch gears due to the situation. The script for the biopic, written Scott Silver, who is known for his work on “The Joker,” was praised Hogan, comparing it to his favorite movies like “Scarface” and “The Godfather.”

Despite his decision to end his association with Netflix, Hogan expressed his hope that Todd Phillips, known for directing “The Joker” and “Wolf of Wall Street,” would still helm the biopic. Additionally, Hogan mentioned that actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is still his top choice to play him in the film.

While the release date for the biopic remains uncertain, wrestling fans can look forward to “The Iron Claw,” a film centered around the Von Erich family. Set to release on December 22, the movie stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who is also the AEW World Champion.

