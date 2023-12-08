Netflix’s Live-Action Adaptation of YuYu Hakusho Set to Debut Globally in December

Netflix’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of YuYu Hakusho will be making its global debut on December 14, 2023. The series, based on the popular manga and anime created Yoshihiro Togashi, has garnered a massive following since its inception in 1990.

Unlike many other anime series, YuYu Hakusho’s anime adaptation covered the entire manga series, spanning 112 episodes. This unique approach speaks to the popularity and acclaim that the series has received over the years.

Directed Sho Tsukikawa and written Tatsurō Mishima, the live-action adaptation of YuYu Hakusho boasts an impressive cast. Takumi Kitamura takes on the role of Yusuke Urameshi, while Shuhei Uesugi portrays Kuwabara. Jun Shison embodies the character of Kurama, and Kanata Hongō steps into the shoes of Hiei.

In addition to the main cast, Kotone Furukawa plays Botan, and Keita Machida takes on the role of Koenma. The series also features a bit of inspired casting, with Meiko Kaji of Lady Snowblood fame as Genkai, and Gô Ayano as the indomitable Younger Toguro Brother.

The official synopsis provided Netflix sets the stage for the story: “The series follows Yusuke, a tearaway teenager who dies trying to save a young boy from being hit a speeding car. As he looks down at his body from the afterlife, Yusuke meets a woman named Botan, who guides him to the spirit world. She tells Yusuke that his death was premature and unexpected, but that no one would’ve ever believed a troubled kid like him could perform such a selfless act — so there’s no place for him in heaven or hell. Yusuke is then given the opportunity to be revived after completing a trial, allowing him to be sent back to the human world to investigate demons as an Underworld Detective.”

Fans of YuYu Hakusho can look forward to experiencing the beloved characters and captivating story in a whole new way when the series debuts on Netflix later this year.