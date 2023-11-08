Taylor Swift Takes Center Stage on Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars fans, get ready to shake it off! The long-running dancing competition just announced that Season 32 will feature “A Celebration of Taylor Swift” night on November 21. In an Instagram post, the show revealed that the six remaining couples will dance to Taylor’s biggest hits during week nine, with guest judge Mandy Moore, a DWTS choreographer who has worked on Taylor’s worldwide Eras Tour.

The news of the Taylor Swift-themed night has sparked a mix of excitement and skepticism among fans. While some are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see their favorite songs come to life on the dance floor, others are expressing their disinterest in the pop star’s music. Regardless of personal taste, it’s clear that Taylor Swift has become a cultural phenomenon whose impact extends beyond the realm of music.

Despite the speculation that Taylor herself may serve as a guest judge, it seems unlikely as she is set to kick off the international leg of her tour in Argentina on November 9. However, her influence will undoubtedly be felt throughout the evening as the remaining couples channel her iconic style and energy.

In the meantime, this week’s episode will feature a “Music Video” night, where the couples will take inspiration from some of the most iconic music videos of all time. They will also showcase their skills in group dances to beloved songs the Backstreet Boys and PSY, with guest judge Paula Abdul adding her expertise to the mix.

As we eagerly anticipate the Taylor Swift-themed night, we can only imagine the awe-inspiring costumes and mesmerizing dances that will captivate viewers. Dancing With the Stars continues to push boundaries and bring popular culture to the ballroom, reminding us that the power of music and dance knows no bounds.

