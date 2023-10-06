New Developments in XR: Meta’s Education Initiative, the Military Metaverse, and Apple’s Object Capture

In this episode of Big XR News, industry experts come together to discuss the latest news in the XR (extended reality) industry. The panel includes Kevin O’Donovan, co-chair of the VRARA Industrial Metaverse and Digital Twin Committee, Jay Latta, CEO and founder of The Fusionists, Samantha Tauber, CEO and co-founder of VNCCII, and Rory Greener, a tech journalist from XR Today.

One of the topics discussed is Meta’s recent initiative to drive XR adoption rates in the education sector. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been actively working on integrating XR technologies into the classroom to enhance the learning experience. This initiative has the potential to revolutionize education, allowing students to explore immersive virtual environments and benefit from interactive learning methods.

Another notable topic discussed is the rise of the military metaverse and its impact on the future of XR. The military is increasingly utilizing XR technologies for training purposes, providing soldiers with realistic simulations and virtual scenarios to enhance their skills and preparedness. The panel discusses the potential benefits and ethical considerations of this development.

Apple’s Object Capture feature on iOS17 and their announcement of AR smart glasses are also discussed. Object Capture allows users to create 3D models of real-world objects using their iPhones, opening up new possibilities for AR content creation. The announcement of AR smart glasses Apple has generated excitement and speculation about the potential impact on the XR industry and everyday life.

These discussions highlight the ongoing advancements and applications of XR technologies across various sectors. From education to military training and consumer devices, XR is shaping the future of immersive experiences.

