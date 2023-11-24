Exploring the Uncanny Valley: The Viral Makeup Trend Taking TikTok Storm

Move over fairy tales and sparkles, there’s a new beauty trend taking social media storm. Say hello to the “uncanny valley” makeup trend, a frighteningly realistic look that will leave you feeling both fascinated and unsettled. While Halloween may be behind us, web users are clearly not ready to let go of the spooky fun just yet.

The term “uncanny valley” may have gained popularity on TikTok recently, but its origins date back to the 1970s when Japanese roboticist Masahiro Mori first proposed the concept. The uncanny valley refers to the strange sense of unease and discomfort we experience when encountering an artificial but eerily human-like representation, whether it be a humanoid robot or lifelike AI.

On TikTok, users are now embracing the uncanny valley trend, experimenting with makeup techniques to create unsettling and disturbing appearances. The scarier and more uncanny, the better. Videos under hashtags such as #uncannyvalleymakeup and #uncannymakeup have already generated millions of views, showcasing the growing fascination with this unconventional beauty trend.

To recreate the uncanny valley look, there are no strict rules. Content creators are using various techniques and sources of inspiration, resulting in diverse and imaginative transformations. The key elements of this trend involve using foundation, concealer, and highlighter to create contrasting lights and shadows on the face. Eyebrows are often concealed, and the mouth and eyes are emphasized with thick pencil outlines, resulting in a remarkably humanoid-robot appearance.

As humanoid robots and AI continue to dominate discussions worldwide, it’s no surprise that the uncanny valley trend has captured the curiosity of social media users. With the approach of the festive season, this unexpected beauty inspiration offers a refreshing departure from traditional fairy-tale looks.

FAQ:

Q: What is the uncanny valley trend?

A: The uncanny valley trend involves using makeup techniques to create an unsettling and realistic appearance resembling a humanoid robot or lifelike AI.

Q: What is the origin of the term “uncanny valley”?

A: The term was first proposed Japanese roboticist Masahiro Mori in the 1970s to describe the feeling of discomfort when encountering artificial but human-like representations.

Q: How can I recreate the uncanny valley look?

A: There are no strict rules, but the essential steps involve using foundation, concealer, and highlighter to create contrasting lights and shadows, concealing eyebrows, and emphasizing the mouth and eyes with thick pencil outlines.