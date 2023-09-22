Analysts Rate Pinterest PINS: Bullish, Bearish, or Indifferent?

Analysts have been closely monitoring the stock ratings for Pinterest (PINS) in the past quarter. The ratings were divided into five categories: Bullish, Somewhat Bullish, Indifferent, Somewhat Bearish, and Bearish. The results are as follows:

– Bullish: 6 ratings

– Somewhat Bullish: 7 ratings

– Indifferent: 10 ratings

– Somewhat Bearish: 0 ratings

– Bearish: 0 ratings

In the last 30 days, there have been no Bullish or Bearish ratings. However, there was 1 Indifferent rating during this period. Looking back one month, there were 3 Bullish ratings, 1 Somewhat Bullish rating, and no Indifferent, Somewhat Bearish, or Bearish ratings. Two months ago, there was 1 Bullish rating, 2 Somewhat Bullish ratings, 8 Indifferent ratings, and no Somewhat Bearish or Bearish ratings. Three months ago, the ratings were 2 Bullish, 4 Somewhat Bullish, 1 Indifferent, and no Somewhat Bearish or Bearish ratings.

Currently, there are 23 analysts following Pinterest, with an average price target of $32.83 compared to the current price of $26.82. This implies an upside potential. It’s important to note that this average has increased 13.64% from the previous average price target of $28.89.

So, how do analysts arrive at their ratings? Analysts predict a company’s future earnings, usually for the next five years, and assess the predictability and risk of the company’s revenue streams. They conduct thorough research, attend company conference calls and meetings, review financial statements, and communicate with insiders. Analysts typically rate stocks once per quarter or when there is a major update from the company.

It’s crucial to keep in mind that analysts are human and their ratings are based on their opinions. While their predictions and ratings can provide valuable insights, they are not infallible.

If you want to stay updated on analyst ratings and compare the performance of different analysts, you can use platforms like Benzinga Pro, which tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations.

Sources:

– Benzinga Pro (platform that tracks analyst ratings)