The Late Shift Returns: A Must-Watch Live Postgame Show

The Late Shift, a dynamic live postgame show that took the hockey world storm during the 2019 season, is making a triumphant comeback. Get ready for the highly anticipated 2023-24 premiere episode, set to air on Thursday, November 30th, immediately following the St. Louis Blues’ showdown against the Buffalo Sabres at the Enterprise Center.

This captivating show will be streamed live on the Blues YouTube channel, granting viewers exclusive access to the Luxco Players Club, situated just outside the Blues locker room. If you miss the live broadcast, fear not! The Late Shift will also be available on demand at stlouisblues.com, allowing you to catch up on all the action the day after each new episode premieres.

What can fans expect from The Late Shift? Prepare to be enthralled as this show delivers insightful and exclusive interviews with Blues players, esteemed alumni, and special guests. With additional episodes scheduled throughout the season, you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exhilarating postgame show.

The premiere episode promises to be one for the books, featuring the esteemed presence of Ken Hitchcock and forward Pierre Turgeon. As the Blues celebrate their Hockey Hall of Fame induction, both legends will be in attendance. Hosting this exclusive episode will be the talented Andy Strickland from Bally Sports, ensuring an unforgettable experience for viewers.

Before the game kicks off, Hitchcock and Turgeon will have the honor of dropping the ceremonial puck, adding an extra touch of excitement to the night’s festivities. Although tickets are selling fast, a limited amount is still available at ticketmaster.com for those looking to join in on the live action.

Get ready for the return of The Late Shift, an extraordinary live postgame show that promises thrills, exclusivity, and an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the St. Louis Blues. Mark your calendars and prepare to be amazed!