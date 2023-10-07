Rumors Circulate About The Last of Us Part II Remastered

A wave of rumors has surfaced regarding a potential remaster of The Last of Us Part II, following recent staff layoffs at developer Naughty Dog. Speculation about the game began after the release of the remake, The Last of Us Part I, in 2022. This led to rumors that Naughty Dog might be working on an upgraded version of its sequel.

The first concrete hint about an upgrade came during a Spanish-language interview with series composer Gustavo Santolalla. He mentioned a “new edition” of the game where players would have the ability to interact with the banjo-playing character he portrayed in Jackson, WY. However, no further details were provided.

The rumors gained further traction when a Naughty Dog developer’s LinkedIn page featured a mention of The Last of Us 2: Remastered. However, these references have since been removed. Despite all the speculation, Naughty Dog has not made any official statements about the existence of a remastered edition. Therefore, there is no information about its potential release window, platforms, or changes to the game.

If The Last of Us Part II Remastered does exist, it is possible that it will have a broader scope than its predecessor, considering the longer development window. However, until Naughty Dog confirms the game’s existence, all further discussions are mere speculation. Only time will tell if the remastered version will be a significant upgrade from the original PS4 release.