Evidence of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Emerges on Naughty Dog Developer’s LinkedIn Page

A Naughty Dog developer’s LinkedIn page appears to provide further evidence of the existence of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Mark Pajarillo, a lead outsource artist at Naughty Dog, included a mention of the remastered version of the highly controversial sequel in his resume. Pajarillo stated that he was responsible for overseeing the production of environment art assets, weapons, and interactive props for both The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

This revelation follows previous hints at a re-release of The Last of Us Part 2. In July, series composer Gustavo Santaolalla hinted at new editions of the game and alluded to additional features. However, Naughty Dog has yet to officially confirm the existence of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Considering the amount of information circulating, it is expected that an official announcement will be made soon.

Naughty Dog enthusiasts eagerly anticipate learning more about the remastered version and the studio’s ongoing projects. Nevertheless, the multiplayer project, which has been highly anticipated fans, is reportedly on hold. Additionally, there is speculation about another single-player release, but no official statements have been made as of yet.

When Naughty Dog is ready to share more details about their upcoming projects, fans can expect to find the information here.

Sources: VGC