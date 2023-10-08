The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Rumors and Speculations

Naughty Dog employee, Mark Pajarillo, recently mentioned the existence of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on his LinkedIn page. Pajarillo, the Lead Outsource Artist at Naughty Dog, has been working for the studio since January 2021.

In his LinkedIn post, Pajarillo stated that he is responsible for overseeing the production process of environmental art, weapons, and interactive props created outsourced artists for both The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered.

Although Sony has not officially announced the game, it is widely speculated that The Last of Us Part 2 will receive a remaster. This comes as no surprise, considering the success of the first game and the high demand from fans.

In an interview with Blender earlier this year, Gustavo Santaolalla, the composer for both parts of The Last of Us and the upcoming HBO TV series, revealed that Naughty Dog is indeed working on a remastered version of the game. Santaolalla also mentioned that he will make an appearance in the game as a completely new character. He will be seen playing his guitar in Jackson, a location at the beginning of the game, and players will have the ability to interact with him and listen to different musical pieces.

Currently, there is no official information available regarding The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Sony or Naughty Dog for further details.

