Is Naughty Dog Still Working on The Last of Us Multiplayer Game?

Despite previous setbacks and rumors of cancellation, it has been confirmed that Naughty Dog is still actively working on The Last of Us multiplayer game. Vinit Agarwal, the game director, posted on Twitter, reassuring fans that he is still dedicated to the project. While he didn’t explicitly mention the multiplayer mode, his tweet implies that it is indeed what he’s referring to.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced about difficulties the game had faced during development, leading to speculation about its future. Sony decided to enlist the expertise of their newly acquired studio, Bungie, to evaluate Naughty Dog’s work and determine the best course of action. Ultimately, it was decided that the game needed more time to ensure its quality and long-term viability.

The confirmation from Agarwal provides a glimmer of hope for fans who have been eagerly waiting for any updates on The Last of Us multiplayer. The game has been in development for over two years, and with each passing day, doubts about its release grew stronger. However, Agarwal’s statement affirms that progress is still being made, although it’s important to note that it is not an official announcement from Naughty Dog or Sony about the game’s future.

The lack of updates and the game’s 10-year anniversary passing without any news had contributed to the skepticism surrounding its development. It seemed like The Last of Us multiplayer would never see the light of day again. However, with Agarwal’s confirmation, there is renewed excitement and anticipation among fans.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is The Last of Us multiplayer game canceled?

A: No, Naughty Dog has confirmed that they are still working on The Last of Us multiplayer game despite previous setbacks.

Q: When can we expect more updates about the game?

A: There is no official timeline for further updates at this time. Fans will have to wait for announcements from Naughty Dog or Sony.

Q: Why did the game face setbacks?

A: The development of The Last of Us multiplayer game encountered difficulties, prompting Sony to involve Bungie’s expertise in evaluating the project and determine the best way forward.

Q: How long has the game been in development?

A: The Last of Us multiplayer game has been in development for over two years.

