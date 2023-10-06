The Last of Us 2 Remastered Coming to PS5 and PC Soon, According to Naughty Dog Employee

A Naughty Dog employee has seemingly confirmed that The Last of Us Part 2 will be remastered. Mark Pajarillo’s LinkedIn profile states that he has worked on “two iconic titles”: The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered. The release of The Last of Us Part 2 back in June 2020, just before the launch of Ghost of Tsushima, made it one of the final exclusives for the PlayStation 4. However, with the release of the PlayStation 5, which is backwards compatible, it is inevitable that The Last of Us 2 Remastered will be available for the PS5 and PC.

This isn’t the first hint we’ve had regarding The Last of Us 2 Remastered for the PS5 and PC. Gustavo Santaolalla mentioned “another version” a few months ago. It seems like the game would fit in well with Naughty Dog, as the studio is currently facing some serious issues. Recently, 25 employees were laid off from the studio, which was once considered one of the most prestigious studios under PlayStation, responsible for creating Uncharted, as well as Jak and Daxter and Crash Bandicoot before that.

To make matters worse, there are rumors that their online game for The Last of Us, which has been in development for years and was said to be as ambitious as their single-player games, is facing significant problems. Various insiders have conflicting information, with some sources from Kotaku stating that the game is “on hold” while others, like The Tipster, claim that it’s completely dead.

Despite the challenges faced Naughty Dog, The Last of Us 2 Remastered seems to be a certainty. Additionally, the studio is also working on a new IP, which could potentially regain their prestige if it’s as good as Uncharted or The Last of Us. However, Sony is currently struggling with their games as service approach, and it seems like they are just getting started.

