The Last of Us 2: Remastered Spotted on Naughty Dog Developer’s LinkedIn Profile

Naughty Dog’s lead outsource artist, Mark Pajarillo, has sparked speculation about a possible remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2. Pajarillo’s LinkedIn profile states that he oversaw the production of all outsourced environment art assets, weapons, and interactive props for both The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered.

While Sony has not officially announced a remaster of The Last of Us Part 2, there have been hints and rumors about an enhanced version of the game. During an interview, composer Gustavo Santaolalla, who has worked on both the original game and the TV adaptation, mentioned that a new version of Part 2 was in the works. He revealed that players would be able to make him play certain tracks in this “new version,” but he couldn’t provide further details.

Reports from last year suggested that Naughty Dog was working on a director’s cut of The Last of Us Part 2. Sources also indicated that the game was nearing completion. The Last of Us Part 2 was originally released for PlayStation 4 in June 2020 and received a PS5 performance patch a year later.

While fans await an official announcement from Sony or Naughty Dog, Pajarillo’s LinkedIn profile has added fuel to the speculation about a remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2. It remains to be seen what enhancements or additions this potential remaster might bring to the critically acclaimed game.

Definitions:

– Remastered: An updated version of a previously released game with improved graphics, performance, or additional content.

– Outsource: To assign tasks or production to a third-party company or individual outside of the main development team.

– Director’s Cut: A version of a film or game that includes additional or alternate content, often overseen or approved the original creator(s).

Sources:

– Video Games Chronicle: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/sony/naughty-dog/

– Sony Interactive Entertainment: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/sony/

– The Last of Us Part 2: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/the-last-of-us-part-2/

– PlayStation 4: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/playstation/ps4/