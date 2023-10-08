Possible Remastered Version of The Last of Us: Part 2 Hinted in Naughty Dog Employee’s LinkedIn Profile

A new clue has emerged suggesting a possible remastered version of The Last of Us: Part 2. An entry for “The Last of Us 2: Remastered” has been found in the LinkedIn profile of a Naughty Dog employee.

The employee in question, Mark Pajarillo, has been working as a Lead Outsource Artist at Naughty Dog since January 2021. According to his profile, he is responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environmental graphics, weapons, and interactive props for both The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered.

While an official announcement for a remastered version of The Last of Us: Part 2 has not been made, it is expected. Composer Gustavo Santaolalla had previously mentioned in an interview with Blender in July 2023 that there would be a “new version” of the game.

As of now, there are no further details available about what enhancements or changes the remastered version might include. It is possible that it could feature improved graphics, performance, or additional content.

Fans of the game have been eagerly anticipating any news of a remastered version, as The Last of Us: Part 2 was already highly acclaimed for its storytelling and gameplay. The first game in the series, The Last of Us: Remastered, was released for the PlayStation 4 and received critical acclaim for its enhanced visuals and improved performance.

With Pajarillo’s LinkedIn profile entry and Santaolalla’s comments, it seems increasingly likely that a remastered version of The Last of Us: Part 2 is in the works. However, until an official announcement is made Naughty Dog or Sony, fans will have to wait for further confirmation.

