The Last of Us 2: Remastered seen on LinkedIn profile of Naughty Dog developer

The Last of Us 2: Remastered has been spotted on the LinkedIn profile of a developer at Naughty Dog. The developer in question is artist Mark Pajarillo, who has been with the Sony studio since January 2021.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pajarillo is responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environmental art, weapons, and interactive props for two iconic titles, The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered.

This discovery adds more fuel to the speculation that an enhanced version of The Last of Us 2 is in the works. In July, The Last of Us Part 2 composer Gustavo Santaolalla seemingly let slip that an “improved version” of the game was being developed at Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us 2: Remastered would likely include graphical enhancements and potentially additional features for players to enjoy. It’s worth noting that Naughty Dog has a history of releasing remastered versions of their games, with the original The Last of Us receiving a remastered edition for the PlayStation 4.

Fans of The Last of Us series have been eagerly anticipating any news of a potential remastered version, and this LinkedIn profile sighting certainly adds weight to the rumors. While no official announcements have been made Naughty Dog or Sony, it seems increasingly likely that fans will get the chance to experience The Last of Us 2 in a brand new way.

Definitions:

– The Last of Us 2: Remastered: An enhanced version of the game The Last of Us 2, potentially featuring graphical improvements and additional features.

– Naughty Dog: A video game developer known for their work on the Uncharted and The Last of Us series.

– LinkedIn: A social networking platform for professionals to connect, network, and showcase their work.

Sources:

– Original article:

– LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/