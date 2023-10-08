The Last Of Us 2: Remastered Accidentally Confirmed

In an accidental update on a LinkedIn profile, the remastered version of The Last Of Us 2 has been seemingly confirmed. Naughty Dog’s Lead Outsource Artist added a description stating their involvement in overseeing the production of outsourced assets for “The Last Of Us: Part One and The Last Of Us 2: Remastered.” Although the profile has since been changed, a screenshot of the update was shared on Twitter, leading fans to speculate that The Last Of Us 2 Remastered is Naughty Dog’s next game.

However, the news of the remastered version was not well-received some fans. The Last Of Us Part 2 had garnered controversy upon its release in 2020 due to its early story developments. Some fans expressed their disappointment, believing that Naughty Dog should focus on new projects instead of re-releasing or remastering existing ones.

There were also concerns that the studio is placing too much emphasis on The Last Of Us as a series. Fans expressed their discontent with the idea of another remaster, even if it were to include enhancements for PlayStation 5 games. Some comments on social media suggested that Sony is “destroying” Naughty Dog and that the franchise has more remasters than original entries.

As of now, The Last Of Us Part 2: Remastered has not been officially unveiled. The release date and its availability on platforms such as PlayStation 5 and PC remain unknown.

