Experience The Last Kingdom Season 3 on Netflix

Looking to dive into the captivating world of The Last Kingdom Season 3? Look no further than Netflix! The popular historical drama series made the move from BBC Two to Netflix for its third season, which premiered on November 19, 2018.

Based on Bernard Cornwell’s gripping novels, The Last Kingdom Season 3 is an adaptation of “The Burning Land” and “Death of Kings,” the fifth and sixth entries in The Saxon Stories series. This season takes viewers on a journey through political intrigue and the challenges faced Uhtred of Bebbanburg, played the talented Alexander Dreymon, as he takes charge of the Wessex army in a war against the formidable Dane leader Bloodhair.

With an exceptional ensemble cast that includes Emily Cox as Brida, Eva Birthistle as Hild, Eliza Butterworth as Lady Aelswith, and many more, The Last Kingdom Season 3 offers a thrilling and immersive experience for fans of historical dramas.

Netflix, established in 2007, has become the go-to streaming service for millions of subscribers worldwide. Offering a diverse range of content, it provides a convenient platform to indulge in your favorite TV shows and movies.

To watch The Last Kingdom Season 3 on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Select a payment plan:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Choose your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans catering to various preferences and needs. The Standard with Ads plan, priced at $6.99 per month, provides most of the available movies and TV shows. However, it includes occasional ads before or during the content. This plan allows for Full HD streaming on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan, at $15.49 per month, offers an ad-free experience and the ability to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, users can add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For ultimate streaming enjoyment, the Premium Plan, priced at $19.99 per month, provides Ultra HD streaming on four supported devices. It allows content to be downloaded on up to six devices and offers the option to add up to two extra members who don’t reside in the same household. Netflix even supports spatial audio for an enhanced viewing experience.

Join the medieval world of The Last Kingdom Season 3 on Netflix and witness the epic clash of kingdoms, political intrigue, and the gripping struggles of Uhtred of Bebbanburg. Lose yourself in this captivating series and experience the power, bloodshed, and triumph that defined the historical age.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Where can I watch The Last Kingdom Season 3?

The Last Kingdom Season 3 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

When did The Last Kingdom Season 3 premiere?

The third season of The Last Kingdom premiered on November 19, 2018.

What are the books that inspired The Last Kingdom Season 3?

The third season of The Last Kingdom is an adaptation of the books “The Burning Land” and “Death of Kings” author Bernard Cornwell.

Who are the main characters in The Last Kingdom Season 3?

The main cast of The Last Kingdom Season 3 includes Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, Emily Cox as Brida, Eva Birthistle as Hild, Eliza Butterworth as Lady Aelswith, and many more talented actors.

NOTE: The streaming services mentioned in this article are subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.