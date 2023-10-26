Where to Watch and Stream The Last Kingdom Season 2 Online

Are you a fan of historical dramas? Well, if you’re looking for a thrilling and action-packed series to watch, then look no further than The Last Kingdom Season 2. This season, which originally aired on BBC Two between March 16, 2017, and May 4, 2017, takes viewers back to the year 878 AD.

The Last Kingdom Season 2 follows the journey of Uhtred as he seeks revenge for the death of Earl Ragnar and fights to regain his ancestral seat. Uhtred travels north, reclaiming the lands once controlled his father, and faces the challenge of spies infiltrating the Cumbraland army. With the clouds of war gathering on the horizon, Uhtred must rely on his trusted subordinates to protect him.

The second season of The Last Kingdom is an adaptation of the third and fourth novels, “The Lords of the North” and “Sword Song,” written Bernard Cornwell. The captivating storyline and talented cast, including Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, bring this historical world to life.

Can I Stream The Last Kingdom Season 2?

Yes, you can! Netflix provides the perfect platform to watch and stream The Last Kingdom Season 2. Netflix is a popular video-on-demand streaming service that was launched on January 16, 2007. With its extensive library, Netflix has become the most-subscribed streaming service worldwide, available in over 190 countries.

What are the Different Netflix Plans?

Netflix offers three different plans:

1. Standard with Ads Plan: This is the cheapest plan, costing $6.99 per month, and provides access to most movies and TV shows. However, there will be ads before or during content. This plan allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

2. Standard Plan: This plan costs $15.49 per month and offers an ad-free experience. It also allows users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, you can add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

3. Premium Plan: The Premium Plan costs $19.99 per month and provides the same features as the Standard Plan. However, it allows you to watch content on four supported devices simultaneously and offers Ultra HD quality. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix’s spatial audio is also supported.

So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy The Last Kingdom Season 2 on Netflix. Immerse yourself in the epic tale of Uhtred’s journey to avenge his family and reclaim his ancestral home in this gripping historical drama.