The Last Kingdom Season 1: Stream and Watch on Netflix

If you’re a fan of historical fiction television series, then you’re in for a treat with The Last Kingdom Season 1. This British show, based on The Saxon Stories book series Bernard Cornwell, takes viewers on a thrilling journey back to the time of the Saxons and Danes. The first season comprises eight episodes, originally airing on BBC Two between October and November 2015.

The Last Kingdom Season 1 follows the story of Uhtred, a Saxon boy of noble birth who finds himself growing up among the Danes. As he navigates the complexities of his dual identity, Uhtred becomes a bridge between the Saxons and Danes. He eventually becomes a trusted advisor to King Alfred the Great, as he fights for his own rights and seeks to reclaim his land.

The cast of Season 1 includes talented actors such as Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, Emily Cox as Brida, Tobias Santelmann as Ragnar the Younger, and many more. Their performances bring the characters to life and immerse viewers in this richly detailed world.

To watch The Last Kingdom Season 1, you can easily stream it on Netflix. Netflix, launched in 2007, is the world’s most-subscribed video-on-demand streaming service, available in over 190 countries. It offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and documentaries, making it a popular choice for entertainment.

You can access The Last Kingdom Season 1 on Netflix following a few simple steps. Visit netflix.com/signup and choose a payment plan that suits your preferences. Netflix offers different plans, starting from $6.99 per month with ads to $19.99 per month for the premium plan. Each plan has its own features and benefits, so you can select the one that best fits your needs.

With Netflix, you can enjoy The Last Kingdom Season 1 in high definition and on multiple supported devices. The streaming service also allows you to download content for offline viewing, giving you the flexibility to watch your favorite shows anytime, anywhere.

So, if you’re ready to embark on a thrilling and epic adventure, head over to Netflix and start streaming The Last Kingdom Season 1. Immerse yourself in the world of the Saxons and Danes, and witness the journey of Uhtred as he navigates the complexities of loyalty, love, and warfare in his quest for identity and reclaiming his land.

FAQs about The Last Kingdom Season 1:

1. Is The Last Kingdom Season 1 available on Netflix?

Yes, you can watch The Last Kingdom Season 1 on Netflix.

2. How can I watch The Last Kingdom Season 1 on Netflix?

To watch The Last Kingdom Season 1 on Netflix, visit netflix.com/signup and choose a payment plan. Once you have signed up, you can start streaming the series on your preferred device.

3. What is the cost of Netflix?

Netflix offers various plans with different pricing options. The cheapest plan starts at $6.99 per month (standard with ads), while the standard plan is priced at $15.49 per month and the premium plan at $19.99 per month.

4. Can I download episodes of The Last Kingdom Season 1 on Netflix?

Yes, Netflix allows you to download episodes of The Last Kingdom Season 1 for offline viewing. This feature gives you the flexibility to watch your favorite episodes without an internet connection.

5. How many devices can I watch The Last Kingdom Season 1 on with Netflix?

The number of devices you can watch The Last Kingdom Season 1 on depends on your chosen Netflix plan. The standard plan allows streaming on two devices at a time, while the premium plan allows streaming on up to four devices simultaneously.

Note: Streaming service availability and pricing are subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.