How to Stream The Last Dance Documentary on Netflix

The Last Dance is a captivating documentary series that explores the life and career of basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty during the 1990s. It offers an in-depth look at their journey to six NBA championships, providing exclusive interviews and archival footage to give viewers a vivid picture of one of the greatest athletes in sports history.

The series features not only Michael Jordan but also key players like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, along with interviews from coaches, teammates, and important figures from Jordan’s life and career. It delves into the team’s rise to dominance and the challenges they faced along the way, offering a behind-the-scenes view of their success.

If you’re interested in watching The Last Dance, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix is a popular subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content accessible on various devices.

To watch The Last Dance on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the options provided, ranging from $6.99 to $19.99 per month.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different payment plans with varying features. The cheapest option, the Standard with Ads Plan, provides access to most movies and TV shows but may include ads before or during the content. It allows you to watch in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan removes ads and also allows users to download content on two supported devices, with the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers the same features as the Standard Plan, but for four supported devices at a time, with content displayed in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

The Last Dance is a 10-part documentary series that chronicles the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty. It features rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season, along with over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketball’s biggest names.

So if you’re a basketball fan or simply interested in the story of one of the greatest athletes of all time, make sure to check out The Last Dance on Netflix.

Sources:

– None