Woman Paralyzed in Police SUV Accident Could Cost Buffalo Taxpayers $50 Million

Summary: Buffalo taxpayers could be facing a potential cost of $50 million as a result of a $43 million settlement for a woman who was paralyzed from the neck down after being struck a police officer’s SUV. The Buffalo Common Council’s Finance Committee has recommended approving a $43 million bond to cover the settlement, which includes compensation for the woman’s pain and suffering, lost wages, and lifetime care expenses. The bond will be repaid over five years, with the city setting aside approximately $9-10 million annually for principal and interest payments.

Buffalo Faces Record-breaking Settlement Costs

Buffalo taxpayers may be burdened with an unprecedented bill after a settlement of $43 million was recommended for a woman who suffered life-altering injuries in an accident involving a police officer’s SUV. If approved, this settlement would become the largest in the city’s history.

The settlement aims to account for the extensive pain and suffering endured Chelsea Ellis, who was left paralyzed from the neck down following the incident. Moreover, the compensation includes provisions for lost wages and ongoing care expenses to support her throughout her life.

To fund the settlement, the Buffalo Common Council’s Finance Committee has proposed the issuance of a $43 million bond. The repayment period is set at five years, with the city allocating around $9-10 million per year to cover both the principal and interest payments.

The debt management officer in the Buffalo Comptroller’s Office, Gregg Szymanski, emphasized the significant financial impact this settlement would have on the city and its taxpayers. While the bond is intended to address the immediate need for compensation, it also calls for long-term financial planning to ensure the city can fulfill its obligations.

With such a substantial settlement, Buffalo finds itself at a crossroads, emphasizing the importance of police accountability and the significant costs associated with addressing the aftermath of such incidents. Time will tell the final outcome, but the city must now navigate the financial implications while prioritizing the well-being and support of those affected this tragic event.