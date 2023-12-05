The Rise of Social Media Food Reviewers: Ordinary People Sharing Their Culinary Adventures

In today’s digital age, the popularity of social media has resulted in a surge of food reviewers, providing a platform for ordinary individuals to showcase their culinary experiences and share their thoughts with a wide audience. While traditional food critics have often been associated with high-end restaurants and extravagant dishes, the emergence of videos featuring everyday people exploring local eateries reveals that anyone can become a food critic.

Among the ranks of popular social media food reviewers are Keith Lee, Nina Berezin, and Lancashire-based Scran Time. With nearly 15k followers on Instagram and almost 9k subscribers on YouTube, Scran Time, created Flexxed TV, has gained a significant following reviewing hotspots in Blackburn and Darwen.

Scran Time’s host, Miller, adds a touch of Lancashire charm to the videos, portraying himself as “everyone’s foodie best friend” and a “hungry superhero” on the quest for extraordinary culinary adventures. The studio where the magic happens is situated in Darwen, with most of the featured food hailing from the broader borough.

One of the latest Instagram clips from Scran Time showcases a review of Khyber, a curry house in Blackburn’s Whalley Range. Miller samples a chicken tikka masala, deeming it “not bad” before indulging in a generous serving alongside a sizeable naan bread. With a touch of tanginess resembling tomato puree, Miller rates the dish 4.75 out of 5 and declares it a perfect after-work curry.

At the Jamaican-inspired restaurant Calypso Caribbean in Eanam, also located in Blackburn, Scran Time ventures to try another culinary gem. Opening the takeaway box, Miller’s enthusiastic exclamation of “wooooo!” echoes the surprise and excitement experienced their viewers. Sampling the platter, which offers a diverse selection from the menu including a Caribbean kebab, chicken wings, rice and peas, and homemade coleslaw, Miller rates the overall experience a solid four out of five. However, he mentions that he might have enjoyed it even more if he had been in the comfort of his own home, allowing him to savor each element separately.

With the rise of social media, everyday individuals have found a platform to share their gastronomic journeys, proving that food criticism is not reserved for the elite. Scran Time’s reviews of local establishments not only entertain their growing audience but also provide valuable insights into the diverse culinary landscape of Blackburn and Darwen.