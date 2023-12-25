Veteran Indian Cricketers Kohli and Sharma Reunite Ahead of Test Series

In an exciting development for Indian cricket fans, veteran cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were spotted training together ahead of the upcoming Test series against South Africa. After a disappointing World Cup final, it was the first time in 35 days that footage of Kohli and Sharma training together was captured and shared on social media.

The Indian team had their first practice session together at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, where the highlight of the day was a heartfelt hug between Kohli and Sharma. This touching moment has sparked speculation about the duo forming a strong partnership to help India overcome their 31-year Test series drought in South Africa.

During the training session, Sharma and young cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal were the first to enter the nets and faced deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur. Kohli joined in and took the opportunity to have a brief chat with head coach Rahul Dravid as he observed Sharma’s batting. It was evident that Sharma, who recently returned from a break, was in a more relaxed state and acted as a mentor to Jaiswal, offering advice on his shots and suggesting potential improvements.

In addition to the training drills, the Indian batters were seen adapting to a unique technique where they had a throwdown specialist working with them from the 18-yard space. This unconventional training method aimed to help the players acclimatize to the pace and bounce of the South African conditions.

Another significant development during the practice session was KL Rahul taking on the role of wicketkeeper under the watchful eyes of Dravid. Although not the first-choice option, Rahul got the opportunity due to Ishan Kishan’s withdrawal from the series for personal reasons. Dravid expressed confidence in Rahul’s abilities and stated that his experience in limited-overs cricket would ease his transition into the longer format. Rahul comfortably fulfilled the role during the session, indicating that he will be keeping wickets in the opening Test.

With the reunion of Kohli and Sharma and the promising signs in the training session, Indian cricket fans have high hopes for the upcoming series against South Africa.