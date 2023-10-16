The Kitchen: A Promising Yet Flawed Dystopian Drama in London

The Kitchen, a British dystopian drama co-created Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, made its debut as the closing film of the BFI London Film Festival. Set in a near-distant future London, the movie explores the intensified housing crisis and the challenges of gentrification and affordability. The story centers around Izi, portrayed Kane Robinson, a resident of The Kitchen who longs to escape the dilapidated building in search of a better life.

The film showcases stunning CGI, presenting a transformed skyline that reflects the passage of time. However, some critics argue that the futuristic setting does not fully capitalize on its potential and could have been just as effective if set in the present day. The visual effects, including hologram advertisements and police drones, add to the ambiance of a dystopian society.

Ian Wright’s unexpected role as the announcer, DJ, and spiritual leader of The Kitchen contributes to the film’s charm. His character provides narrative continuity and adds depth to the community. However, his limited screen time interacting with the residents undermines the impact of his role on the protagonist’s change of heart.

Despite its impressive cast and visuals, The Kitchen falls short of greatness due to its inconsistent narrative and unresolved subplots. The film teases the possibility of becoming a modern-day British classic, but fails to deliver on several fronts. Certain storylines lack satisfactory payoffs, leaving audiences wanting more.

Netflix has yet to reveal the global release date for The Kitchen, originally expected to premiere in late 2023 but now anticipated for early 2024.

