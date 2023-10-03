How to Watch The Kissing Booth Online: A Complete Guide

If you’re wondering how to watch The Kissing Booth online, we have all the streaming details you need. The Kissing Booth is a film series based on the novels Beth Reekles. The story follows Rochelle “Elle” Evans as she navigates the challenges of dating her best friend’s older brother and tackles the complexities of high school, popularity, dating, and friendship.

The Kissing Booth is available to stream on Netflix, so you can easily watch it from the comfort of your own home. To access the show, simply sign up for a Netflix account through their app or website. Netflix offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original programming, and you can choose to change, downgrade, or cancel your subscription at any time.

When signing up for Netflix, you’ll need to select a payment plan. The options include:

$6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium)

The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, allows you to access most of Netflix’s content, though you will see ads before or during some shows and movies. This plan also allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

Netflix’s Standard Plan is ad-free and offers the same benefits as the Standard with Ads plan. Additionally, users can download content on two supported devices and can add an extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides all the same features as the Standard Plan, but with the added benefits of Ultra HD content, support for four devices at a time, the ability to download content on up to six devices, and the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. It also supports Netflix spatial audio.

The synopsis of The Kissing Booth is as follows: “When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.”

Keep in mind that the streaming services mentioned in this article are subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

