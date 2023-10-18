The Kingdoms of Ruin Season 1: A Tale of Revenge in a World of Witches and Humans

The Kingdoms of Ruin Season 1 is a dark fantasy anime series that delves into a story of vengeance. It is set in a world where witches and humans coexist peacefully. The main protagonist, Adonis, seeks revenge against the King of the Redia Empire for the murder of his mentor, Chloe.

Adonis, a human, has been raised and taught the ways of witchcraft Chloe, a witch. However, as science advances and magic becomes obsolete in the eyes of the Redia Empire, Chloe is killed. This tragic event pushes Adonis to embark on a quest for retribution against the empire.

The anime series premiered on October 7, 2023, and features a talented cast. Kaito Ishikawa portrays Adonis, Azumi Waki voices Doroka, Ryoko Shiraishi brings Chloe to life, Satoshi Hino plays Yamato, Hikaru Tono voices Yuki, and Kishō Taniyama portrays Shirousagi, among others.

If you want to watch The Kingdoms of Ruin Season 1, you can do so through the streaming service Crunchyroll. Simply visit their website and choose a payment plan that suits you. The Fan plan costs $7.99 per month, the Mega Fan plan costs $9.99 per month, and the Ultimate Fan plan costs $14.99 per month.

The Fan plan allows you to enjoy the entire Crunchyroll library without any ads, watch new episodes shortly after they air in Japan, and read digital manga. The Mega Fan plan offers the same perks but also lets you stream on up to four devices simultaneously, allows offline viewing, and gives you a $15 discount off $100+ purchases in the Crunchyroll Store every three months. The Ultimate Fan plan includes all of the above on up to six devices at once, grants a $25 discount on Crunchyroll Store purchases over $100 every three months, provides free shipping on all purchases, and rewards you with an exclusive “swag bag” after 12 months of subscription.

The synopsis of The Kingdoms of Ruin is as follows: “Witches were once respected for the wisdom and magic they bestowed upon humans. However, with the advent of the Gear Expansion era, the scientific community saw them as obstacles hindering progress. This led to the mass slaughter of all witches, including the one who mentored Adonis. After witnessing her death, Adonis vows to bring bloodshed and terror to the human race.”

Please note that streaming service availability may change. The information provided here is accurate as of the time of writing.

Sources:

– Crunchyroll (Crunchyroll.com)