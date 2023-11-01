The Killing Season 4: A Gripping Crime Drama with a Twist

The Killing Season 4, a classic American crime drama television series, continues to captivate audiences with its engrossing storyline and talented ensemble cast. This season, consisting of six engaging episodes, follows detectives Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder as they navigate the consequences of their past actions while embarking on a compelling investigation into the brutal murder of a family.

In the gripping premiere episode, “Blood in the Water,” the aftermath of a tense encounter leaves Linden and Holder grappling with the emotional aftermath of their actions. As they face the repercussions of their intense confrontation with James Skinner, a former boss and serial killer, Holder devises a meticulous plan to cover up their involvement fabricating a false narrative. Meanwhile, Linden finds herself compelled to reveal a partial truth to Adrian Seward, implicating another individual in the death of his mother.

The return of Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman, along with Liam James reprising his role, highlights the talented array of actors in The Killing Season 4. The season also introduces new faces, including Gregg Henry, Tyler Ross, Sterling Beaumon, Levi Meaden, and Joan Allen, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative.

To watch The Killing Season 4, viewers can stream it on Hulu, a popular subscription-based streaming service that offers a diverse selection of original and licensed content. Hulu’s extensive catalog includes titles developed prominent entertainment entities such as ABC, FX Networks, Disney Television Studios, and 20th Century Studios. With its rich library and a mix of original and licensed content, Hulu caters to the diverse preferences of its global audience.

To watch The Killing Season 4 on Hulu, follow these steps:

1. Go to Hulu.com/welcome

2. Select “Start Your Free Trial”

3. Choose a plan:

– $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

– $17.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu offers various plans and bundles, including options to pair the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus or opt for Live TV plans that include many live TV channels.

Fans of crime dramas and thrilling investigations will find The Killing Season 4 to be a must-watch. With its captivating storyline and talented cast, this season promises to deliver suspense and intrigue from start to finish.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch The Killing Season 4?

A: The Killing Season 4 is available to stream on Hulu.

Q: What is Hulu?

A: Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that provides a diverse selection of original content, television shows, and movies. It launched on October 29, 2007, and has become a prominent player in the streaming industry.

Q: How much does Hulu cost?

A: Hulu offers different plans, including $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads), and $17.99 per month (No Ads).

Q: Are there other streaming services available to watch The Killing Season 4?

A: The information provided is correct at the time of writing, but streaming services are subject to change.