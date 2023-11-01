Discover the Thrilling Journey of The Killing Season 2 on Hulu

Step into the compelling world of American crime drama with The Killing Season 2, a riveting television series that continues to captivate audiences. Premiering on April 1, 2012, and concluding on June 17, 2012, the second season comprises 13 gripping episodes that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Rooted in the inspiration of the Danish television series Forbrydelsen (The Crime), The Killing was developed Veena Sud, and produced Fox Television Studios and Fuse Entertainment. Throughout the second season, the storyline intensifies as the intricate investigation into the Larsen murder reaches its climactic conclusion.

In the aftermath of the investigation into Rosie Larsen’s case, Sarah Linden remains in Seattle, driven her unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth and bringing resolution to the lingering mysteries. However, she is faced with a shocking revelation that shakes the trust within the investigative team.

The cast for season two features a talented array of actors, including Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman, Billy Campbell, Michelle Forbes, and many more. Liam James joins the cast, adding depth to the series with his compelling portrayal.

If you’re eager to watch The Killing Season 2, you can do so on Hulu, a popular streaming service. Hulu, launched on October 29, 2007, offers a diverse selection of original content, television shows, and movies. With collaborations with major entertainment entities like ABC, Disney Television Studios, and 20th Century Studios, Hulu has become a prominent player in the streaming industry.

To watch The Killing Season 2 on Hulu, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit Hulu.com/welcome.

2. Select “Start Your Free Trial.”

3. Choose a plan:

– $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

– $17.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu (With Ads) is the most cost-effective option, granting you access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. If you prefer an ad-free experience, Hulu (No Ads) offers access to the library without any advertisements. Don’t forget to explore the various bundles available with Hulu, including Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Live TV plans with live TV channels.

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of The Killing Season 2 and join detectives Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder on their thrilling murder investigations set in Seattle, Washington.

FAQ

Q: Where can I watch The Killing Season 2?

A: You can watch The Killing Season 2 on Hulu.

Q: What is Hulu?

A: Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a diverse selection of original content, television shows, and movies.

Q: How much does Hulu cost?

A: Hulu offers different plans: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads) and $17.99 per month (No Ads).