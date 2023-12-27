The Killers Surprise Fans with Holiday Single

Indie rock band, The Killers, delighted fans over the holidays with the unexpected release of a new single. Although the untitled track has not yet been made available on streaming services, it was shared on the band’s social media platforms alongside a photo of a present in the shape of the letter K. In a holiday-themed caption, the band expressed, “Santa’s got a brand new song in his bag. Merry Christmas!”

The single showcases The Killers’ influences from the new wave genre, highlighted lead singer Brandon Flowers’ distinctive vocals. The chorus repeats the line, “We did it in the name of love,” capturing the band’s creative and heartfelt approach to their music.

This surprise release comes shortly after the band unveiled their compilation album, Rebel Diamonds, featuring tracks from their extensive twenty-year career. The album includes fan-favorites like ‘Mr. Brightside’ and ‘Somebody Told Me’, as well as newer offerings such as ‘Quiet Town’.

Interestingly, despite embracing their new wave inspirations in this single, Flowers recently revealed in an interview that the band decided to abandon a synth-heavy album. He explained that it didn’t feel authentic and felt forced, even though they have a strong affinity for synth music and have drawn inspiration from legendary bands like New Order and Depeche Mode.

Fans can currently listen to the new single exclusively through The Killers’ social media channels, adding to the excitement and surprise surrounding the release. As the band continues to explore different musical directions, their loyal fan base eagerly anticipates what they will deliver next.