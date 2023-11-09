The Killer: Breaking the Mold of David Fincher

“The Killer” is a new action thriller directed David Fincher that breaks away from his usual dark and gritty characters. Unlike his previous films like “Fight Club” and “Se7en,” this film introduces us to a relatable protagonist, an assassin played Michael Fassbender.

The movie, based on a French comic book series, surprises viewers right from the start. Instead of diving into the action, we witness the assassin’s mundane daily routine—a stark contrast to his deadly profession. As he navigates the world of contract killing, we see him struggle with exhaustion and an existential crisis, making him more human than the typical assassin we encounter in films.

What sets “The Killer” apart from other Fincher films is its dark sense of humor. The film embraces absurdity and takes the audience on a thrilling ride full of unexpected twists. From missed shots to a bullet that changes the assassin’s life entirely, the storyline keeps viewers engaged and entertained.

Throughout the film, Fassbender delivers a captivating performance, portraying an assassin who is both skilled and flawed. His character’s internal struggle is palpable, and viewers can’t help but root for him despite his questionable actions.

Fincher’s masterful filmmaking elevates the narrative of “The Killer.” The use of sound, particularly The Smiths’ music and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ electronic score, adds depth to the protagonist’s character and amplifies the film’s themes of nihilism and inner turmoil.

“The Killer” may not be an Oscar contender, but it showcases Fincher’s ability to take a B-movie concept and turn it into a cinematic experience worth watching. With standout performances from Fassbender and a supporting role played Tilda Swinton, the film is a testament to Fincher’s talent for storytelling.

