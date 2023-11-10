Unveiling the Antithesis of the Stylish Killer in “The Killer”

The enigmatic figure of the stylish killer has always captivated audiences, transcending geographical boundaries in crime films. From Hollywood to Hong Kong and France, numerous movies have showcased characters with a suave and fashionable demeanor. However, director David Fincher sought to break the trend in the new Netflix film “The Killer,” presenting a protagonist whose style was deliberately absent, allowing him to blend seamlessly into any urban backdrop.

Unlike the conventionally cool assassins, Fincher aimed for a different aesthetic for the film’s killer, portrayed the talented Michael Fassbender. Costume designer Cate Adams revealed that Fincher’s vision was to make Fassbender look “dorky” rather than cool. The objective was to ensure that the killer’s appearance went unnoticed, allowing him to execute his work unnoticed and with efficiency.

To achieve this effect, Adams dressed Fassbender in nondescript and easily accessible clothing items. Focusing on practicality and convenience, the wardrobe consisted of garments with zippers, velcro, and pullovers. The director even mentioned the brand Skechers as a reference to emphasize the simplicity desired for the character’s attire.

In an effort to make the killer’s wardrobe appear improvisational, Adams and her team scoured common retail shops for multiple pieces of unremarkable attire. Whether in airports or bustling city streets, the killer would find his clothing wherever he traveled or on online marketplaces like Amazon. This approach reinforced the notion that the character was merely picking out clothing that was easy to don and dispose of.

Despite the emphasis on anonymity, Adams managed to infuse the killer’s wardrobe with subtle idiosyncrasies. For instance, due to the killer’s habit of listening to his iPod during jobs, Adams ensured that his attire had a pocket to accommodate the device. Even beneath the facade of a “German tourist,” the inclusion of a Hawaiian aloha shirt with a pocket for the iPod added a peculiar touch.

Notably, even when creating custom items for Fassbender, Adams and Fincher adhered to the simplistic approach. For instance, the killer’s distinctive bucket hat began as a custom-made piece, but Adams eventually discovered the perfect hat in an Army surplus store in Venice, California. The team purchased several roll-up hats, which perfectly complemented the character’s unassuming style.

Working with Fincher for the first time as a department head, Adams delved into both the films that influenced “The Killer” and Fincher’s previous works. This meticulous preparation allowed her to understand the director’s preferences and his desire for precision. Adams found that maintaining exceptional foresight and organization was key when collaborating with Fincher, highlighting the need to decide on aspects of production weeks in advance.

In conclusion, “The Killer” ventures into new territory deliberately ditching the archetype of the stylish killer. The film’s focus on a character whose appearance is unremarkable and effortlessly blends into the surroundings opens up fresh avenues for exploring the world of assassins in cinema.

