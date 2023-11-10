Unveiling the Unremarkable: The Killer’s Unconventional Style in “The Killer”

In the realm of crime films, stylish killers have always had a place on the silver screen, captivating audiences with their suave and captivating presence. From Hollywood classics like “Collateral” and “Pulp Fiction” to international gems like “Get Carter” and John Woo’s “The Killer,” the allure of these characters transcends borders. However, director David Fincher took a unique approach in his latest Netflix movie, “The Killer.” Here, the protagonist (Michael Fassbender) is devoid of any remarkable style, blending seamlessly into the background of any city.

Costume designer Cate Adams, recounting her initial conversations with Fincher, revealed that the director did not want Fassbender’s character to exude coolness but rather dorkiness. The aim was to craft a killer whose appearance was so inconspicuous that he could effortlessly fade into obscurity. Adams shared that the killer’s wardrobe was intentionally designed with efficiency and practicality in mind, opting for clothes that were unassuming and easily donned or discarded. This concept was coined Fincher as “lazy people clothing,” characterized items such as zippers, velcro, and pullovers, with the director expressing a particular affinity for Skechers footwear.

To maintain the killer’s incognito persona, Adams and her team scoured chain stores for the most nondescript clothing imaginable. Whether the character was traveling or strolling down a bustling city street, his wardrobe was a reflection of his adaptability. For the killer, fashion was an instrumental tool for successful mission completion. The idea was that he would acquire his clothing wherever he went or simply order it from Amazon – convenience triumphed over personal style.

While Adams avoided injecting the killer’s attire with any defining characteristics, she managed to incorporate subtle idiosyncrasies. Notably, the killer’s penchant for listening to music on his iPod necessitated a pocket, which led to the inclusion of an unexpected Hawaiian aloha shirt beneath his “German tourist” ensemble. It was a peculiar touch that added a layer of intrigue.

Even when custom-made pieces were required, Adams and Fincher adhered to a back-to-basics mantra. A bucket hat, an essential part of the killer’s uniform, went through various iterations before the perfect find – a roll-up hat discovered in an Army surplus store in Venice, California.

Adams, who had previously worked as an assistant costume designer on Fincher’s “Mindhunter” Netflix series, embraced the challenges of leading the costume department for “The Killer.” To prepare for the role, she delved into films that influenced the project, such as Jean-Pierre Melville’s “Le Samourai” and Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window.” She also revisited Fincher’s earlier works to grasp his preferences and distinct style. Working alongside Fincher demanded impeccable preparedness, as decisions needed to be made well in advance. Despite the pressure, Adams found the collaboration rewarding, as it fostered a creative environment that kept everyone on their toes.

