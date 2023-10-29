New Developments Surrounding WhatsApp Messages Deletion in Scottish Government

In a recent revelation that has stirred controversy, reports have emerged suggesting that WhatsApp messages from former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and deputy John Swinney were deleted Scottish Government ministers and officials during the pandemic. This has raised concerns and led to speculation about potential attempts to cover up crucial discussions related to the Covid-19 response. The lack of clarity surrounding these deletions has only deepened the furore surrounding the issue.

As the public seeks answers and accountability, there are several pressing questions that demand immediate attention. First and foremost, it is crucial for the First Minister to provide a detailed explanation of the Scottish Government’s policy concerning formal and informal WhatsApp communications. Why were these messages not deemed essential for retention, especially when the Westminster government was archiving similar messages?

The decision to delete WhatsApp messages raises suspicions and prompts us to question the motivation behind such actions. If these were informal communications that hold no relevance to the inquiries, why were they destroyed? Failure to address these questions will likely fuel speculation and undermine public trust in the Scottish Government.

Another important matter that requires clarification is whether the policy regarding WhatsApp communications was altered after the ‘do not destroy’ notice issued the UK inquiry. This development becomes particularly significant as both the Scottish and UK inquiries into the Covid-19 response continue. The urgency of the situation does not allow for further delays or obfuscation; clarity is needed promptly.

The ongoing inquiries play a vital role in understanding the decision-making processes during this unprecedented crisis. However, it is imperative that these key questions surrounding the deletion of WhatsApp messages are answered promptly. The Scottish Government must address these concerns to regain public confidence and ensure transparency in this matter.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding the deletion of WhatsApp messages in the Scottish Government?

There have been reports suggesting that Scottish Government ministers and officials deleted WhatsApp messages during the pandemic. This raised concerns about a potential cover-up and has sparked a demand for answers.

Why is the deletion of WhatsApp messages a matter of concern?

The deletion of these messages raises suspicions about the intentions behind such actions and the potential loss of crucial evidence. It also undermines transparency and accountability in the decision-making process related to the Covid-19 response.

What questions need to be answered regarding the deletion of WhatsApp messages?

Key questions include the Scottish Government’s policy on WhatsApp communications, the motivation behind the deletion of messages, and whether the policy changed after the ‘do not destroy’ notice issued the UK inquiry.

What is the urgency to address these questions?

The urgency stems from the ongoing inquiries into the Covid-19 response, both in Scotland and the UK. Promptly addressing these questions is essential to maintain public trust and ensure transparency in the government’s actions.