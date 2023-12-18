TikTok Cruisers Take Social Media Storm on 9-Month Voyage

Summary: TikTok has become the platform of choice for a group of content creators documenting their 9-month cruise on board the Serenade of the Seas Royal Caribbean. With over 60 countries as their destination, the cruise has earned the nickname “ultimate world cruise.” As these TikTokers share their experiences, they’ve gained significant followings, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.

Brooklyn Schwetje

Brooklyn and her family are among the youngest content creators on board the 9-month cruise. With daily videos showcasing life on the boat and their exciting excursions, Brooklyn has already gained over 30,000 followers since the start of the voyage.

Ale and Andrew Kenney

This young married couple from Florida, known for their love of travel, are leveraging their TikTok platform to document their journey. With Andrew’s professional videography skills, they are expected to create high-quality content that stands out from the others on the cruise.

Little Rat Brain

Known her TikTok handle, Little Rat Brain brings the vibrant energy to the boat. Her fun content, including a tour of her windowless interior room, has quickly made her a fan favorite. In just a matter of days, she has gained an impressive 31,000 new followers.

Ami Oosthuizen

Ami and her partner from South Africa add diversity to the cruise’s nationalities. As an established influencer, Ami’s content focuses on fashion, and she’s recently shared a popular “what I eat in a day” video. With a drinks package included in the ticket, viewers are curious about the consumption habits over the 274-day voyage.

Angie Linderman

Angie from Oregon has been transparent about affording the $60,000 cruise. She explains that recent life insurance money and inheritance helped finance her trip. Having lost both of her parents to cancer, Angie wants to make the most of her time traveling. Her openness resonates with viewers, and she has gained a significant following.

Shannon Marie

Shannon, accompanied her family, including her parents and her siblings, has recently joined TikTok to document their experience on the nine-month cruise. Despite having only a few videos, she has already attracted over 40,000 followers.

Emily Blinkhorn

Emily is the only British TikToker on the 9-month cruise so far. Though her content hasn’t been highly engaging yet, her presence adds representation for British viewers.

Brandee Lake

Brandee, along with her entire family, including her sister, mother, and father, embraces the traveler lifestyle. Having already visited over 75 countries, Brandee shares her experiences on the cruise with her TikTok followers.

Frugal Vagabond

Another anonymous content creator on board, Frugal Vagabond, along with her partner, had an existing TikTok page, focusing on travel, personal finance, and early retirement. Now, they continue to share content from their 9-month cruise adventure.

As these TikTokers embark on an epic 9-month journey around the world, their content provides viewers with a glimpse into life on the cruise. The excitement and unique perspectives of each individual make their videos a must-watch for those looking to experience the cruise vicariously through their screens.