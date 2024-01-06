In a year filled with celebrity news and intrigue, some Jewish celebrities piqued the interest of readers and internet users more than others. From renowned actors to up-and-coming stars, their Jewish heritage was a subject of fascination. Let’s take a closer look at the most Googled Jewish celebrities of 2023.

1. Lauren London: Best known for her role in Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris’ movie “You People,” Lauren London captured the attention of audiences with her portrayal of Amira Mohammed. In real life, London identifies as a Black Jew, embracing her unique background and expressing herself authentically.

2. Kaia Gerber: As the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber made waves as a rising star in the modeling and acting industries. People were particularly drawn to her Jewish background and her interfaith upbringing, which included celebrating Chrismukkah.

3. Eden Polani: In early 2023, rumors circulated about a potential relationship between Eden Polani, an Israeli model, and Leonardo DiCaprio. These rumors sparked curiosity amongst the public and led to a surge in searches for Polani. Fun fact: she declined an opportunity to walk in New York Fashion Week due to religious observance.

4. Michael Zegen: Known for his role as Joel Maisel in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Michael Zegen’s portrayal of a Jewish character resonated with audiences. Zegen’s personal connection to the Holocaust through his maternal grandparents added depth to his performance.

5. Jonah Hauer-King: After his portrayal of Prince Eric in the live-action “Little Mermaid,” Jonah Hauer-King garnered attention for his Jewish heritage. Hauer-King shared his family’s history, with Polish Jewish roots and a connection to the events of World War II.

6. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ariana Greenblatt, and Hari Nef: The cast of the movie “Barbie” made waves in July 2023. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ariana Greenblatt, and Hari Nef, all of Jewish descent, captivated audiences with their talent and cultural backgrounds, bringing diversity and representation to the big screen.

These individuals, with their Jewish heritage, showcased the rich tapestry of Jewish identity in the entertainment industry. As fans continue to search for more about their favorite celebrities, the diverse backgrounds and experiences of these stars contribute to a more inclusive and vibrant entertainment landscape.