New Study Reveals Enormous Carbon Footprint of Private Jet Travel

A recent study has shed light on the substantial carbon emissions generated private jet travel. The research, conducted over a span of 21 months, focused on flights taken 200 celebrities, CEOs, oligarchs, and billionaires. The findings indicate that these individuals’ private jets spent a collective total of 11 years in the air since the start of 2022.

The analysis, utilizing publicly available flight data, revealed that the estimated carbon footprint of these flights is equivalent to the total emissions of nearly 40,000 Britons. The staggering figure of 44,739 journeys generated an estimated 415,518 tonnes of CO2.

While many flights were for long-haul trips, it is noteworthy that around one in six flights were for short-haul journeys lasting half an hour or less. Furthermore, the study highlighted specific cases of notable carbon emissions. The private aircraft owned the Rolling Stones, for example, emitted an estimated 5,046 tonnes of CO2, equivalent to 1,763 return flights from London to New York City in economy class.

Lawrence Stroll, the billionaire owner of the Aston Martin Formula One team, operated his private aircraft extensively, with a combined total of 1,512 flights since the beginning of 2022. Additionally, aircraft linked to 30 Russian oligarchs were responsible for a significant amount of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the average carbon footprint of around 1,000 Russians.

The rise in private jet use since the Covid-19 pandemic is another key factor highlighted the study. Private jet activity in Europe reached its highest level since 2007, and sales of private jets are projected to reach record highs this year.

It is important to note that not all flights analyzed in the study necessarily had the owners on board. Approximately 40% of private flights carry no passengers as planes are often repositioned to pick up individuals. Furthermore, some jets may have been utilized friends, family, or business associates, or even loaned to other individuals.

The study serves as a reminder of the significant carbon emissions produced private jet travel, contributing to carbon inequality. The transportation sector, including private jets and yachts, is identified as a major contributor to billionaires’ consumption emissions. Moreover, the data illustrates that the richest 10% of individuals in many countries generate up to 40 times more climate-heating carbon emissions than the poorest 10%.

FAQ:

Q: How long did the private jets belonging to celebrities and billionaires spend in the air since the start of 2022?

A: The private jets spent a combined total of 11 years in the air.

Q: What is the carbon footprint of the flights analyzed in the study?

A: The flights analyzed in the study had an estimated carbon footprint equivalent to the total emissions of about 40,000 Britons.

Q: Who were some of the notable individuals mentioned in the study?

A: The study included private jets owned celebrities such as Elon Musk, the Rolling Stones, the Murdoch family, and Kylie Jenner, among others.

Q: How much CO2 did the Rolling Stones’ aircraft emit?

A: The Rolling Stones’ aircraft emitted an estimated 5,046 tonnes of CO2.

Q: How many flights were taken Lawrence Stroll’s private aircraft?

A: Lawrence Stroll’s private aircraft recorded a combined total of 1,512 flights.