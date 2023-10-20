Donor Backlash Puts Ivy League Schools in a PR Headache

The responses of Harvard and UPenn to what some considered antisemitic behavior have caused disappointment among deep-pocketed businessmen who are also alumni of the schools. This donor backlash is posing a serious public relations issue for the institutions. While the financial impact may not be immediate, it could affect future gifts or donations in the long run. Ivy League universities are known for their significant endowments, which provide financial insulation from the impact of upset donors.

Universities, much like corporations, have to consider the interests of various stakeholders. Donors act as shareholders, using their funds as a means of influence, while students, professors, parents, and staff also have a say. While the loss of one or two donors may not cause significant harm to elite colleges, they still rely on philanthropic support to sustain their operations. Harvard, for example, attributes 45% of its income to philanthropy, as its education and research endeavors are not sufficient to fund operations.

The recent controversy over statements about Israel prompted financial threats from donors. However, Lawrence Summers, former president of Harvard and US Treasury Secretary, believes that adjustments from universities should come from conscience and community conversations, rather than in response to financial pressure.

In other news, Netflix announced another price increase for some customers, with its premium ad-free plan now costing $22.99 per month. This reflects the changing landscape of how we consume content and the continuous evolution of digital media platforms.

While TikTok has captured much of the attention lately, Snapchat has quietly become the world’s fastest-growing social platform. With 397 million daily active users, Snapchat has surpassed X (formerly known as Twitter) in terms of user engagement. This highlights the constant shifts and competition within the social media landscape.

