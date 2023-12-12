Athlete Nijat Rahimov Receives 8-Year Ban and Disqualification of Olympic Results

Summary: After a thorough investigation the International Testing Agency (ITA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), weightlifter Nijat Rahimov from Kazakhstan has been found guilty of urine substitution during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has subsequently imposed an eight-year ban on the athlete and invalidated all of his results since March 15, 2016.

In a recent development regarding the investigation known as “Operation Arrow,” the ITA received WADA’s case file concerning urine substitution in weightlifting. The evidence pointed towards Nijat Rahimov engaging in this prohibited practice on four separate occasions in 2016, prior to the Olympic Games. Consequently, the ITA charged him with an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

On March 22, 2022, the CAS Anti-Doping Division sanctioned Rahimov with an eight-year ban, which also included disqualifying all his achievements since March 15, 2016. However, the athlete decided to appeal this decision, leading to a hearing at the CAS headquarters on September 22, 2022. During the hearing, the ITA represented the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), while all parties presented their arguments and submitted evidence.

Ultimately, CAS upheld the earlier decision, emphasizing that Rahimov’s actions constituted “a clear case of cheating” aimed at evading anti-doping testing. The court highlighted that such cheating undermines the integrity of the sport and goes against the very purpose of anti-doping regulations. Given that this was the athlete’s second ADRV, CAS maintained the eight-year ban as the appropriate punishment.

Furthermore, CAS confirmed the disqualification of all results achieved Rahimov from March 15, 2016 (the date of the initial evidence of urine substitution) until his provisional suspension on January 18, 2021. This includes the gold medal he won in the Men’s 77 kg weightlifting event at the 2016 Olympic Games.

The ITA has refrained from providing any additional comments regarding this case. Nonetheless, this incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity of sports competitions and ensure fair play for all athletes.