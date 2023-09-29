India’s Space Agency, ISRO, Paves the Way for a Thriving SpaceTech Ecosystem

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has come a long way since its humble beginnings, evolving into an agency that is driving the creation of one of the world’s biggest space technology ecosystems. With a strong emphasis on frugality and pragmatism, ISRO has achieved remarkable feats on shoestring budgets. For instance, its Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) and Moon Mission (Chandrayaan) were accomplished with budgets of $73 million and $75 million respectively, lower than the production costs of blockbuster Hollywood movies like Gravity and The Martian.

ISRO’s commitment to affordability is reflected in its chairman S. Somanath’s vision of making satellite communications accessible to the masses at an extremely low cost. As the satellite internet market is projected to grow significantly, ISRO aims to cede space to the private sector and drive future growth. This marks a shift from its traditional role as a government-funded agency to a more demand-driven model.

To facilitate private participation, ISRO has established NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) as a profitable entity responsible for commercial activities. NSIL purchases assets and services from ISRO, generating revenue that ultimately funds ISRO’s operations. ISRO is actively involved in capacity building, technology transfers, and facility sharing with non-government private entities and NSIL to promote the growth of the space sector.

Recognizing the need to stay competitive in the global commercial space launch market, ISRO is developing the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) and a reusable rocket. The SSLV is designed to quickly launch small satellite constellations in the Lower Earth Orbit (LEO) at manageable costs. ISRO aims to transfer the SSLV technology to the private sector, and 23 private players have already expressed interest in building this launch vehicle.

To further compete with companies like SpaceX, ISRO seeks the private sector’s support in expediting its reusable rocket program. By collaborating with the private sector in designing complex space technologies, ISRO aims to maintain India’s position as a low-cost yet reliable satellite launch services provider.

