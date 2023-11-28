Diving into the Israel-Palestine Debate on TikTok: A World of Constructive Disagreements

TikTok, known for its cultural influence and viral dance challenges, has now become an unexpected platform for hosting constructive debates. Users like Pasha Boyer and Adam Ventura are pushing the limits engaging in intense discussions about the Israel-Palestine conflict on TikTok Live, where they can express their views and argue with others in front of large audiences.

Boyer, a passionate advocate for Israel, spends hours debating his pro-Israel stance with others who hold different beliefs. Recently, he found himself in an 18-hour argument with a fellow-Jew who disagreed with him. Similarly, Ventura, the moderator of one of the most popular recurring streams, aims to provide a platform for those who feel excluded from the public conversation. He invites both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine individuals to engage in live debates, allowing them to express their views and challenge each other.

These TikTok live debates have drawn thousands of concurrent viewers, with some debates even reaching over a hundred thousand total viewers. However, maintaining order in these discussions can be challenging. Commenters flood the chat with flags, urging speakers and requesting the removal of opposing viewpoints. Despite attempts to enforce rules, such as criticizing ideas instead of attacking individuals and respecting others’ opinions, debates often descend into chaos and shouting matches.

Participants in these debates acknowledge that convincing the other side is nearly impossible. Instead, the goal is to engage with audience members who may not have strong views on the topic. Jewelry-business owner Jen, who frequently participates in Israel-Palestine debates, aims to counter what she sees as pro-Israel sentiment prevalent in mainstream media. By planting seeds of doubt and encouraging people to do their own research, she hopes to combat indoctrination.

While the influence of these debates is difficult to measure, they provide a platform for diverse perspectives and encourage critical thinking. Whether these debates will lead to a shift in opinions remains uncertain. Nevertheless, TikTok has transformed into an arena for the Israel-Palestine debate, providing a unique opportunity for individuals to express their views and engage in discussions that challenge their beliefs.

