Disinformation Floods X During Israel-Hamas Conflict

In the wake of recent deadly attacks between Hamas and Israel, the spread of disinformation on X (formerly Twitter) has reached unprecedented levels. Journalists, researchers, open source intelligence (OSINT) experts, and fact-checkers have struggled to verify the authenticity of the overwhelming amount of videos and images being shared online. Verified content and primary sources have become virtually impossible to find on X.

One contributing factor to the spread of disinformation is X’s algorithm, which promotes users with a premium subscription and a blue checkmark, leading to biased content dominating news feeds. Instead of receiving verified and fact-checked information, users were presented with manipulated video game footage passed off as real footage of a Hamas attack, as well as falsely attributed images of firework celebrations in Algeria presented as Israeli strikes on Hamas.

As a result, OSINT researchers like Justin Peden have found themselves debunking years-old content instead of sharing real footage from the conflict. Peden explains that it has become incredibly difficult to find and amplify preliminary sources, especially those that do not speak English.

Another factor contributing to the spread of disinformation is the influence of X’s CEO, Elon Musk, who has made changes to the platform that work to the benefit of terrorists and war propagandists. Musk’s decision to fire most of the people responsible for tackling disinformation has led to a profit-driven environment where high-volume sharing of potentially untrue information is incentivized. Additionally, anyone can buy a blue checkmark and pose as a media outlet, making it challenging to determine who is sharing the truth.

X’s response to the proliferation of disinformation on its platform has been largely insufficient, with the elimination of its entire PR team and an automated message redirecting inquiries to a later time.

The spread of disinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict demonstrates the urgent need for platforms like X to improve their fact-checking mechanisms and address the presence of disinformation agents. In the era of online information sharing, it is crucial to verify the authenticity of sources and content before accepting them as truth.

Sources: WIRED