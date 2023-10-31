The Irwins’ Halloween Costumes Inspire Creativity and Jealousy

Bindi and Robert Irwin certainly know how to make a splash when it comes to Halloween costumes. This year, the siblings, along with Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace, took inspiration from iconic films to create memorable and adorable outfits that delighted their followers.

In a post on Instagram, Bindi shared a family photo featuring their Jurassic Park-inspired costumes. Powell and Irwin dressed as visitors to the fictional dinosaur-filled island, while Grace looked adorable in multiple dinosaur outfits. The caption playfully revealed Grace’s desire to be “all the dinosaurs” for Halloween, and the family clearly had a roaring good time.

The Irwins’ creativity received praise from their followers, with one palaeontologist expressing approval for their costumes. Others made references to Jurassic Park, quoting lines from the film and welcoming the Irwin family to their own imaginary version of the park. The general consensus was that the Irwins had created something truly cute and unique.

Meanwhile, Bindi’s younger brother Robert and his girlfriend Rorie Buckey embraced their own creativity with their costumes. Drawing inspiration from the upcoming film Barbie, the couple dressed as the iconic dolls. Robert, with his bright blonde hair, donned double denim and white sneakers to transform into Ken, while Buckey looked stunning in a pink dress with coordinating accessories.

The couple’s Barbie and Ken costumes generated some playful jealousy from fans. Comments ranged from pretending to be heartbroken over “losing” Robert to jokingly expressing annoyance at the couple’s cuteness. Clearly, their costumes made an impression and ignited a playful response from their followers.

Overall, the Irwins continue to exemplify their knack for Halloween costumes that capture attention and inspire creativity in others. Their unique twists on popular films and characters make for unforgettable ensembles that are sure to be remembered long after the spooky season has come to an end.

