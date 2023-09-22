The Irrational Peacock Release Date and Streaming Details

The highly-anticipated crime drama series, The Irrational Peacock, is set to premiere on September 25, 2023, on NBC. Created Arika Mittman, the show is based on the book Predictably Irrational Dan Ariely and follows the story of Alec Mercer, a renowned professor of behavioral psychology with a unique perspective on human nature. The release date for streaming on Peacock is the following day, September 26, 2023.

In The Irrational Peacock, Alec Mercer finds himself entangled in chaos when he encounters a female domestic terror suspect, taking him on a journey filled with high-stake cases involving governments, corporations, and law enforcement. The series promises to deliver an intriguing exploration of human behavior and its consequences.

Leading the cast is Jesse L. Martin in the role of Professor Alec Mercer. Other cast members include Maahra Hill as Marisa, Arash DeMaxi as Owen, Molly Kunz as Phoebe, Travina Springer as Kylie, and Brian King as Agent Jace Richards. With a talented ensemble, viewers can expect stellar performances that bring the characters to life.

To stream The Irrational Peacock on its release date, viewers have the option to subscribe to Peacock via their official website, PeacockTV.com. There are two payment plans available: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for the premium plan, and $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for the premium plus plan. The premium plan grants access to over 80,000+ hours of TV, movies, and sports, including current NBC and Bravo Shows, along with 50 always-on channels. The premium plus plan offers the same benefits without ads, the ability to download select titles for offline viewing, and access to the local NBC channel live 24/7.

