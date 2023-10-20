Is X Facing Accountability for Spreading Disinformation?

In the aftermath of Hamas’s attack on Israel, the rampant spread of disinformation, propaganda, and hate speech on social media platforms has once again highlighted the urgent need to hold these powerful companies accountable for the content they host. The European Union’s implementation of the new Digital Services Act (DSA) marks a significant shift in the legal framework governing online platforms, aiming to address the long-standing issue of platforms prioritizing their interests over the public interest.

Among the 19 “very large online platforms” required to comply with the DSA, X (formerly Twitter) has come under scrutiny for its role in amplifying falsehoods. Since Elon Musk took over X, he has made several changes that have compromised the platform’s ability to moderate content effectively. The platform’s Trust and Safety Council was dissolved, the user verification system was discontinued, and badges were introduced for paying subscribers, whose posts are algorithmically boosted to increase visibility.

This boost in visibility has led to the spread of fake videos, manipulated news stories, and other false information related to the Hamas attack, increasing their reach to tens of millions of viewers. Under Musk’s new terms of service, those responsible for such content are financially rewarded based on the views they generate. In response to these concerns, the European Commission has formally requested a detailed response from X regarding its dissemination of disinformation, violent content, and hate speech.

X is required to provide evidence of compliance with the DSA the end of the month. Failure to do so may result in substantial fines, making X the first test case for the commission’s new powers. Although the enforcement process may face legal challenges and undergo lengthy litigation, it is crucial to address the contrast between Musk’s extreme form of libertarianism and the objectives of the new regulations. For decades, platforms in the US and EU have enjoyed legal protections that shielded them from liability for illegal content, but the inadequacy of these laws has become increasingly apparent.

As the era of light-touch regulation comes to an end in the EU, the actions of X and its impact on politics and news make it a fitting candidate for testing the boundaries of accountability. It is clear that the toxic mixture of disinformation, propaganda, and hate speech cannot be left unchecked, and the implementation of the DSA represents a significant step forward in holding platforms accountable for their content.

