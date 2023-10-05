Exploring the Intersection of Social Media, Fame, and Online Harassment

In a recent conversation about mental health, social media, and the challenges faced women online, tech journalist Taylor Lorenz and anti-bullying campaigner Monica Lewinsky found moments of laughter. This lightheartedness is a stark contrast to the serious topics they discuss, especially in light of the release of Lorenz’s new book, “Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence and Power on the Internet.”

Lorenz’s book offers a comprehensive exploration of social media’s impact over the past 20 years. She delves into the experiences of content creators, from mommy bloggers to YouTube pranksters, highlighting the ways in which women have gained influence while also facing bullying and humiliation online. Through her extensive research and interviews with over 600 people, Lorenz sheds light on the dark side of internet culture.

Monica Lewinsky, who has also experienced the negative consequences of the online world, is drawn to this subject. As a prominent figure in the re-examination of toxic attitudes from previous decades, Lewinsky understands the power dynamics at play online. Her newest campaign, an anti-negative self-talk short film, is a reflection of her ongoing struggles and a call to combat online harassment.

Despite their different experiences with the internet, both Lorenz and Lewinsky share a common hope for a better online world. They acknowledge the significant role social media plays in amplifying activism and giving marginalized voices a platform. Lorenz highlights the importance of having a supportive community online, as her followers often defend and protect her. Lewinsky reflects on the lack of support she received during her own public scandal, emphasizing the potential for social media to provide a different kind of support system.

Their conversation also touches on the role of misogyny and the challenges faced abuse victims online. While social media has given women a voice, it has also exposed them to ongoing harassment and abuse. Both Lorenz and Lewinsky recognize the power dynamics that come into play and advocate for a safer and more inclusive online environment.

Source: None