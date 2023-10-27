Scottsdale Home Listing on Reddit Receives Criticism for Being “Nearly Complete”

A recently listed home in Scottsdale, Arizona has stirred up quite a discussion on Reddit. The property, which is priced at $690,000, is described on Zillow as being “nearly complete.” However, Reddit users have taken issue with this description, pointing out that the home still requires several essential finishing touches.

According to the Zillow listing, the house is in need of insulation, drywall, interior finishes, stucco, paint, and landscaping. While the description may indicate that the property is close to being finished, Reddit users have unleashed their creativity in expressing their skepticism.

One user sarcastically remarked that the house is “almost completed, just need literally everything.” Another user humorously questioned whether the ability to see through the house was a feature of “almost completed” homes. The comments continued with witty remarks about the potential buyer having the opportunity to choose custom finishings, including drywall.

With a touch of humor, the Reddit community took the opportunity to poke fun at the listing. Some users even compared the unfinished state of the home to the popular children’s character, Bob the Builder.

While the Reddit users’ criticisms may hold some truth, it is essential to note that the Zillow listing accurately reflects the current state of the property. In the world of real estate, terms such as “nearly complete” and “partially remodeled” can sometimes be subjective and open to interpretation.

Whether this particular home will find a buyer who appreciates the opportunity to add their personal touch to the property remains to be seen. In the meantime, it serves as a reminder that online real estate listings can sometimes be met with humorous skepticism.

FAQ

1. What is the current state of the home in Scottsdale?

According to the Zillow listing, the home is described as “nearly complete” but still requires insulation, drywall, interior finishes, stucco, paint, and landscaping.

2. What were some of the criticisms from Reddit users?

Reddit users playfully expressed doubts about the home’s state of completion, with comments ranging from sarcastic remarks about needing “literally everything” to humorous comparisons with the character Bob the Builder.

3. Do online real estate listings always accurately depict the state of a property?

Real estate terms such as “nearly complete” or “partially remodeled” can be subjective and open to interpretation. It’s essential for potential buyers to visit the property or consult with a real estate agent for a comprehensive understanding of its condition.